PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare Rose 2017 contestants visit the Irish National Stud

The contestants in this year's Kildare Rose had a busy day out last Saturday.

They took a spin around the track at Mondello on Saturday and then visited the Irish National Stud.

Taking part this year (pictured above with 2016 Rose Maeve O'Sullivan) are Emma Jane Hughes, Suncroft; Rebecca Burke, Ardclough; Karen Muillally, Caragh; Laura Reddy, Naas; Sorcha Fenlon, Newbridge; Michelle O’Brien, Athy; Deirbhle Mulvihill, Kilcock; Allie Madden, Celbridge; Kelly McGoohan, Newbridge and Emma Haughan, Kill.

There is still time to enter this year's Kildare Rose. The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, on Saturday, April 15, and will be hosted by TV presenter Brian Ormond.

Those who want to take part can email organiser Elena Gibson at kildare.roseoftralee@gmail.com.

The closing date is this Saturday, April 1.

The Roses will also host a charity afternoon tea in aid of the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation, their nominated good cause, in the Westgrove, this Saturday from 1pm. Tickets cost €20, which includes a glass of prosecco.