PHOTO GALLERY: Newbridge/Bad Lippspringe 20th anniversary Twinning celebrations

Fifty nine Bad Lippspringe visitors arrived over to Newbridge last Thursday for a weekend full of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Twinning agreement between the two towns.

The group took part in the St Patrick’s Parade with singer Tammy Browne leading the float.

The German visitors’ itinerary included visits to the National Stud and Japanese Gardens, the Shackleton display in Athy and the Guinness Storehouse.

However, the highlight was the reception at Newbridge Town Hall on St Patrick’s night. Newspaper clippings and old photographs from over the years were on display and the visitors enjoyed performances from Leinster School of Dance and Cathú.

Most of the group traveled back to Germany yesterday, Monday March 20.