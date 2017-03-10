PHOTO GALLERY: Ancient East installations now open at Kildare tourist attraction

Fáilte Ireland launched Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park’s brand new exhibits as part of the Ireland Ancient East experience last Wednesday.

The project was grant aided by almost €30,000 from Fáilte Ireland’s ‘New Ideas in Ancient Spaces’ scheme – a capital investment initiative focused on the development of compelling visitor experiences throughout the Ireland’s Ancient East region.

The County Kildare attraction promises to transport visitors back in time, as they are guided through the site’s story via a multi-lingual audio device along with a costumed guided tour.