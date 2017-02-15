PHOTO GALLERY: County Kildare ploughing championships

David Owen was crowned Kildare Ploughing Champion at Mylerstown, Two Mile House last Saturday February 11.

The weather on the day was mixed with cold temperatures bringing sleet and rain, but that didn’t stop competitors showing some great skills.

This year’s competition saw an increase in the number of competitors compared to other years in all 14 classes, with 46 competitors representing counties Kildare, Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Longford, Carlow and Laois.

The high attendance in all classes resulted in the display of a good variety of skills. The spectators had an excellent day out as there was a pair of horses present, along with iron horses, giving a demonstrations of vintage ploughing, conventional and reversible ploughing.

The match was held on the lands of Donal Gorry and the ploughing was judged by six superb judges, Michael Mahon, Offaly; Liam White, Offaly; Pat McKeown, Louth; Conor McKeow, Louth; Hugh O’ Reilly, Louth; Lennie Mathews, Offaly and John Deery, Monaghan.

"The match was held under strict NPA (National Ploughing Association) rules and was well stewarded on the day. We were provided with excellent service and a hot meal by Tougher's restaurant, Newbridge, before the presentation of cups and prizes, which was greatly appreciated by all competitors and helpers after a hard day’s work," said PRO Denis Dunne.

"Kildare ploughing would like to thank everybody who came to take part and to watch, with a special thanks to our great sponsors and all who help with the successful running of the county match this year. Best of luck to all the competitors who qualified on Saturday to represent Kildare in this years All Ireland Ploughing Championships in Offaly in September 2017."

In the Senior class Eamon Tracy came first for the second year in a row. The match results are as follows;

Senior Open – 1st Eamon Tracy, 2nd John Tracy, 3rd Pat Brandon

2nd Senior – 1st Athony Reynolds, 2nd Padraig Brandon, 3rd Alan Davis

Kildare Championship – 1st David Owen, 2nd Noel Cummins, 3rd Ralph Tyrell

Under 28 – 1st Sean Tracey, 2nd Benny Greene, 3rd Denis Dunne

Under 21 – 1st Micheal Dunne, 2nd Brian Dunne

¾ Furrow – 1st Kieran Dunne

Vintage Trailed – 1st David Grattan, 2nd Pat Connolly, 3rd Tommy Pierce

Vintage Mounted – 1st Oliver Smith, 2nd Paddy Doyle, 3rd Tom Pender

Single Furrow – 1st Bruno McCormack

Horses – 1st Joe Egan

Iron Horses – 1st Gavin Duffy, 2nd Richard Duffy, 3rd J.J. Farrell

Senior Reversible – 1st Carl Davis