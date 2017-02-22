PHOTO GALLERY: Night of celebrations for intermediate champs Round Towers

A great night was had by Round Towers at their celebration dinner dance last Saturday night in Keadeen Hotel.

Chairman Frank McMahon welcomed all guests including Co. Board chairman Ger Donnelly and his wife Martina.

Special guest Kerry legend Seamus Moynihan said it was great for Kildare football that Towers were back competing at senior level and that Round Towers were lucky to have Glenn Ryan as manager.

Frank also thanked Cunninghams, Kildare Farm Foods and John Bretts Centra the club's main sponsors last year. A special thanks was given to Nigel Flanagan of Cunninghams for his sponsorship of the senior team over the last few years. Comerford Bakerys were announced as the new sponsors of the senior team for 2017.

The senior players were presented with their Intermediate medals and the senior ladies were also complimented on a successful year in winning their division.

A special presentation was made to Eileen Ryan, Marie Toft and Breda Downey for their great work in providing meals to the players after training last year.

The night was rounded off by everyone dancing to the fantastic music provided by the band Newlyweds.