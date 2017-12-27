PHOTO GALLERY: Clane turns out for Goal Mile on St Stephen's Day
Raising cash for a good cause
Reporter:
Leader reporter
27 Dec 2017
Email:
editor@leinsterleader.ie
The Deay family from Clane, Caitlin, Pat, Bernard, Mary and Lauren, Clane Goal Mile 2017. Caitlin and Bernard, who are based in Australia, arrived home to their family for a surprise Christmas visit this year
Paul Forrest; Anna, Katie, Paul, and Julia Hawkins; Ali, Mary, and Róisín Forrest; and John Hogan
Donal Fitzpatrick; David, Ben, and Sophie O’Dea
Michael Kilbride and Larry Harney
Paul Carroll, Mary Quirke
Brenda Carroll, Ray Carney, Conor Carroll, Helen Twamley, Bernard Ryan and kids, Kate, and Grace Carney
Lily McCarthy-Flood, Mick Flood, Cora McCarthy-Flood, and Ailbhe McCarthy
Paul May, Helen, Niall, and Ciara Maycock, Kevin and Aoife Mullahy
Brian and Sean Carroll
The Clane Goal Mile was held on St Stephen's Day. Pictures: Tony Keane
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Leinster Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Kildare area. For the best up to date information relating to Kildare and the surrounding areas visit us at Leinster Leaderregularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on