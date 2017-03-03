PHOTO GALLERY: A united Kildare Chamber officially launches at Aras Chill Dara
North meets South
The official launch of the unified Kildare Chamber took place at Aras Chill Dara last night.
It marks the first time that Kildare has had one Chamber of Commerce representing the entire county.
The enlarged group is an effective amalgamation of NKC with the Newbridge Chamber.
Vivian Cummins will serve as its President and Allan Shine as its Chief Executive.
Photos: Tony Keane
